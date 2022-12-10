Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 457 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Primerica Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.80.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.