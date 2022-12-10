Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 545 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 6.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 541.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 76.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 8.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $102.78 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $124.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

