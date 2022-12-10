Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 652 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 34.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFPI opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

