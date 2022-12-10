Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 716 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Post were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

