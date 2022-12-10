Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 718 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

