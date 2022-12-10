Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,030 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $6.54 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

