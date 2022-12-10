Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 808 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $17,585,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 59.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 170,979 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Guggenheim lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONE Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OGS opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.