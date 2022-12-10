Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 965 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Lantheus by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lantheus by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insider Activity

Lantheus Price Performance

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,685. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.72. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.