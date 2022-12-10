Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $517,000 Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $117,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $117,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,624 shares of company stock worth $1,377,576. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGL opened at $17.31 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

