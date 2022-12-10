Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after buying an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GXO opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.