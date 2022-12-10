Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

