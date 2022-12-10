Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,392 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,994,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after purchasing an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 343,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,473,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,548,000 after buying an additional 100,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,280,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -220.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

