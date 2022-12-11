10,255 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 144,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

