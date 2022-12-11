10,441 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,256,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,927,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 915.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.