15,504 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.19 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

