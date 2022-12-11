179,600 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 3,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

