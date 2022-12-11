19,306 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 23.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ABM Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

