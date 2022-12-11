1,966 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.55. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.