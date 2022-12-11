244,504 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 244,504 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in InMode by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in InMode by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 84,250 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $73.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.