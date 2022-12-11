25,558 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 573,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

