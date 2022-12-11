27,353 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Progyny by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Progyny by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,128,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,835,000 after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.40 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
