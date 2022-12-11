31,964 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.