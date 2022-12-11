3,623 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of STE opened at $191.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,744.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average is $194.87. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

