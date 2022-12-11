44,780 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

