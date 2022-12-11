5,583 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $40.14 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

