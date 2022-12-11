5,797 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average is $157.11.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

