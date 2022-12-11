6,600 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

