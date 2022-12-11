72,006 Shares in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

