79,021 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

