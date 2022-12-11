983,950 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 983,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 252.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93,141 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $989,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 119,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.7 %

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

FHI opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

