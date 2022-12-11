A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $469,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.