Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $8,932,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of AADI stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.28% and a negative net margin of 569.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

