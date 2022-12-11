Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 54.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $288.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.33. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

