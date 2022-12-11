ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

