Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,461 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $45,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

