AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $24,497,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $22,480,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

