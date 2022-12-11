Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,853 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,007,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $120,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.02 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

