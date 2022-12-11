Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $54,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $195.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.