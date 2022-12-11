Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,919.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 147,093 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $908.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $175.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

