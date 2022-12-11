Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,919.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 147,093 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $908.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $175.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.