Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,756.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,286,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,332,305 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,853,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,041.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 114,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 109,504 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 41,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 13,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 990.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

