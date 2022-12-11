Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,041.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,932.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 41,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,994.9% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 13,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 990.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

