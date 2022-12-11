Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,828.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,622,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434,353 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

