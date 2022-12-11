Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,734.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,004,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933,783 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.24. The company has a market cap of $908.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

