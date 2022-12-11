Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $175.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24. The firm has a market cap of $908.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

