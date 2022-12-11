Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $52,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $20,914,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 126.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

AMRC stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

