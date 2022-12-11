Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $61.06 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

