American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,573,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,432 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $46,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in American Assets Trust by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at $198,105,689.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,105,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 87,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 157,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

AAT stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

