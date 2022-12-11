American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 307.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $185,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.82 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.