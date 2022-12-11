American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

