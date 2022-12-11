American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

